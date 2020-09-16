BJP functionary hacked to death

A local BJP functionary was hacked to death at his residence in Kundhumaranapalli here late Tuesday night. Personal enmity is suspected to have been the reason for the murder.
The victim Ranganath (38), who was employed as a bus driver of a private school was at home holding birthday celebrations of his youngest son when he was attacked.
According to police sources, a gang barged into his house armed with weapons and logs and attacked him. The victim was hacked to death on the spot. Ranganath was said to have been the local youth wing leader of Kelamangalam unit of the BJP. Kelamangalam police retrieved the body from the crime scene and sent it to Hosur government hospital for autopsy. Personal enmity is suspected to have been the cause for murder.
Following the murder, the family and the relatives of the victim staged a road blockade demanding the arrest of the culprits.
On Wednesday, shops in some parts of Kelamgalam were shuttered. Later, BJP also called for a protest demonstration in Krishnagiri demanding the arrest of the culprits.
