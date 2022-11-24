  1. EPaper
BJP functionary found murdered at Uthangarai in Krishnagiri

November 24, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

 A Bharathiya Janata Party functionary of Thirupathur district was found murdered in Uthangarai on Thursday. The victim Kalikannan’s body was found near a crusher near Veppalampatty near Uthangarai. 

According to the police, the victim was living along in a godown that he owned for his water supply business, estranged from family. Kalikannan was also involved in finance business owing to which police suspect there was personal animosity with a neighbour. Kalikannan is believed to have been kidnapped from his godown and murdered in Uthangarai. Police have secured a neighbour of Kalikannan in connection with the murder for interrogation.

