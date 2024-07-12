The Coimbatore District Police have registered a case against a local functionary of the BJP on charges of harassing a female manager of a bar at Karumathampatti.

The police said the case was registered against Ashok Kumar, who was a functionary of BJP’s government liaison wing, based on the complaint of the woman.

According to the police, the woman works as the manager of the FL2-licensed bar at Karumathampatti, which functions from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. She returned home after closing the bar on Tuesday night. The security guard of the bar contacted her around 12.30 a.m. on Wednesday and said that four persons, including Kumar had been creating a ruckus outside the gate.

Kumar had left his two-wheeler inside the bar compound. He later returned to the bar and wanted to take the vehicle out. The complainant spoke to Kumar over the security guard’s phone and asked him to take the two-wheeler in the morning. However, Kumar spoke to the woman in foul language and threatened her of finishing her, said the police.

The woman approached the Karumathampatti police on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against Kumar. The police booked him for offences including Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman (TNPHW) Act. Kumar was at large and the police are on the lookout for him.