BJP functionary attacked in Erode

November 24, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary was attacked allegedly by DMK cadre on Thursday in a dispute over posters across the Modakurichi town panchayat.

The BJP put up posters alleging corruption charges against the Modakurichi town panchayat. Following this, on behalf of the town panchayat, a complaint was lodged with the police. Meanwhile, conservancy workers were asked to remove the posters. While they were removing the posters, ward seven member Sathiyadevi’s husband P. Sivasankar, a BJP functionary, stopped the workers from removing the posters.

Town panchayat president Selvambal and a few DMK men came to the spot and indulged in verbal duel. Mr. Sivasankar lodged a complaint with the police that DMK men attacked him and later admitted to Modakurichi Taluk hospital.

