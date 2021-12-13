BJP functionaries protest inside temple

Upset over the Kodumudi Magudeswarar temple Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials denying permission for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to screen the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor in Varanasi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP functionaries and cadre staged a protest inside the temple premises on Monday.

The party has been circulating posters in social media that pilgrims can watch the inauguration through live video streaming on the temple premises.

At noon, when the temple was about to be closed, Modakkurichi BJP MLA C. Saraswathi, party’s Farmers’ Wing president G.K. Nagaraj along with functionaries and cadre came to the temple and wanted permission for screening.

However, the temple Executive Officer and Superintendent said that prior permission was needed for screening.

But, BJP functionaries staged a sit-in-protest condemning the officials.

Prior permission

Senior police officials said screening could not be permitted without prior permission and asked them to leave the premises as the temple had to be closed.

Later, BJP functionaries left the temple and lodged a complaint with the Kodumudi police.