BJP functionaries held for assault on fruit vendor at Palladam

TIRUPPUR

13 January 2022 18:08 IST

The Palladam police on Thursday arrested two BJP functionaries and booked five others for allegedly assaulting a vendor during a human chain protest that was organised by the party on Wednesday to condemn the recent security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab.

The arrested have been identified as BJP youth wing functionary Ramesh of Vadugapalayam and Rajkumar, who is in charge of the party’s Palladam union.

The police said that the duo and five other BJP workers assaulted Muthusamy (54) accusing him of having passed low remarks against Mr. Modi.

Though the police shifted Muthusamy to a mobile phone store to ease the tension, BJP workers entered the shop using force and assaulted him. A video of the party workers attacking the fruit vendor was widely circulated on social media.

The Palladam police said that a case was registered against Muthusamy too in connection with the incident.