BJP functionaries booked for violating prohibitory orders on Independence Day

Coimbatore City Police have booked BJP State general secretary G.K.S. Selvakumar, treasurer S.R. Seghar and several others for violating prohibitory orders while hoisting the national flag at the party office here on Independence Day.

BJP Coimbatore district secretary president R. Nandakumar and secretary Ramesh Kumar were also among those booked for the offences, including unlawful assembling at the party office on V.K.K. Menon Road where cultural programmes were also conducted, said the police.

A case was registered at the Kattoor police station under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 269 (negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and Section 3 (penalty - any person disobeying any regulation or order made under this Act shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of the IPC) of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

R.S. Puram police booked 40 members of BJP women wing led by district president Jeya Thilaga on similar charges for a gathering at Gandhipark roundabout where they paid respects to an image of Bharat Mata on August 15.

The Saravanampatti police registered a case against Venkatesh, BJP president for Ganapathy area, under Section 2 (insults to Indian National Flag and Constitution of India) of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act for hoisting national flag atop BJP party flag post at a bus stop on August 15.