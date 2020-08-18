BJP functionaries booked for violating prohibitory orders on Independence Day

Coimbatore City Police have booked BJP State general secretary G.K.S. Selvakumar, treasurer S.R. Seghar and several others for violating prohibitory orders while hoisting the national flag at the party office here on Independence Day.
BJP Coimbatore district secretary president R. Nandakumar and secretary Ramesh Kumar were also among those booked for the offences, including unlawful assembling at the party office on V.K.K. Menon Road where cultural programmes were also conducted, said the police.
A case was registered at the Kattoor police station under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 269 (negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and Section 3 (penalty - any person disobeying any regulation or order made under this Act shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of the IPC) of the Epidemic Diseases Act.
R.S. Puram police booked 40 members of BJP women wing led by district president Jeya Thilaga on similar charges for a gathering at Gandhipark roundabout where they paid respects to an image of Bharat Mata on August 15.
The Saravanampatti police registered a case against Venkatesh, BJP president for Ganapathy area, under Section 2 (insults to Indian National Flag and Constitution of India) of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act for hoisting national flag atop BJP party flag post at a bus stop on August 15.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath