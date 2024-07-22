GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP following up its election promises for Coimbatore : Annamalai

Published - July 22, 2024 11:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started following up with the respective ministries in the Central government the election promises it made for Coimbatore and the State, said the party’s Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai.

Talking to the media after addressing the volunteers who campaigned for the party in Coimbatore during the Lok Sabha elections, he said some of these promises required budgetary support. For instance, there was a plan to upgrade the Railway Junction in Coimbatore at ₹500 crore. The party had appealed to the Centre to develop it under EPC mode and not public private partnership.

The NDA would present five budgets under the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the assurances given during the elections would be met. The BJP was also trying to bring Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Coimbatore for opening its new office here and it would present its demands to him when he comes.

The party also started a process to enrol farmers under the PM Kisan Scheme as the number of farmers benefitting from it in the State had reduced in the last three years, Mr. Annamalai said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / General Elections 2024 / bjp

