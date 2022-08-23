BJP farmers’ wing to stage silent protest on August 25 in Erode

A pipeline that is yet to be laid completely under the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme in Erode .

Urging Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inspect places where pipelines for the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme is yet to be laid, BJP State farmers’ wing would hold a silent protest for two hours at Nasiyanur here on August 25.

In a statement, its president G.K. Nagaraj said the foundation for the ₹ 1,856.88 crore scheme that provides water to three districts in Kongu region was laid on February 28, 2019 and was scheduled to be completed by January, 2021. “Due to lethargy on part of officials, pipelines are yet to be laid for 2.2 k.m. and the project was delayed by 17 months”, the release said. He said that though 96.5% works were completed, the delay in completing the rest of the work led to 30 tmc and 50 tmc of water in River Bhavani entering the sea in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The release said that they inspected the works recently and found that pipelines were not laid for 750 metres near River Bhavani, for 250 metres between second and third pump house and for 1.2 km length at Mullampatti. “The Chief Minister, instead of inspecting completed pump house works at Grey Nagar in Perundurai on August 26, should inspect the pending works and ask officials to expedite the works”, the release said. To seek the attention of Mr. Stalin, farmers and the public would wear black masks and hold a protest”, the release added.