BJP farmers’ wing protests against delay in completion of water scheme

Members of the BJP State farmers’ wing standing on a pipeline laid for Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge project at Chithode in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Condemning the delay in completion of Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme, members of BJP State farmers’ wing staged a ‘silent’ protest at Vaikalmedu near Chithode here on Thursday.

Wing president G.K. Nagaraj, who led the protest with participants wearing black masks, said the project was brought by the AIADMK government in 2019 to benefit three districts and was scheduled to be completed in January 2021. “But, works were delayed by the DMK government in the last 17 months and the project is yet to be completed,” he said. Pipelines were yet to be laid for 2.5 km and the delay led to 80 tmc of surplus water in River Bhavani entering the sea in two years.

Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi said the scheme would not only benefit farmers, but also the public in three districts. “The State government should expedite the works and start the trail run at the earliest,” she said.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy arrived at the spot and explained the reason for the delay in completion of the project following which the protest was withdrawn.

