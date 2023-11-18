BJP, DMK lock horns over naming Salem Airport

November 18, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Salem

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) locked horns over naming Salem Airport. While the DMK wanted it named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the BJP urged that the airport be called Subramaniya Siva Airport as a tribute to the freedom fighter.

Salem Airport was constructed in 1993. Spread over 136 acres, flights were at first operated on the Chennai-Salem-Coimbatore sector. Within three months, the service was stopped due to poor patronage. Though after 16 years, the flight service resumed between Salem and Chennai in November 2009, it again stopped in 2011. Under the Udan scheme, the flight service resumed in 2018, but after COVID-19, it was stopped in June 2021.

Now, Under Udan 5.0, the flight service has resumed at Salem Airport on October 16, 2023.

On Friday, the sixth Airport Advisory Committee meeting of Salem Airport, headed by Salem MP S.R. Parthiban, was held in which a resolution was passed urging the Ministry of Civil Aviation to name Salem Airport after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

BJP State Environment Protection Cell State president R.P. Gopinath said that Salem Airport should be named after freedom fighter Subramaniya Siva. Though he was born in Dindigul district, he was lodged in Salem Central Prison for years by the British government. After his release, he stayed for a few months in Omalur, and at the end of his life, he lived in Dharmapuri district (erstwhile Salem district) and died in 1925. So naming the airport after him would be a great tribute. “In 2018 itself, we submitted a petition to the Airport Authority of India in this regard. Soon, we will meet Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia,” Mr. Gopinath added.

Salem MP S.R. Parthiban said former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi brought Cauvery water to Salem in the 1970s and also brought Salem Steel Plant, Super Speciality Hospital, and Salem Railway Division. “He is the reason for Salem’s development. While celebrating his centenary year, it is the right time to name the airport after the former Chief Minister. We are also going to meet the Civil Aviation Minister with the resolution soon,” Mr. Parthiban added.