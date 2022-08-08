BJP distributes national flag in Coimbatore

To celebrate the 75th year of Independence, Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan distributed national flags to shops and commercial establishments in her constituency, on Monday.

Based on the appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to hoist the national flag at homes, shops, commercial establishments, offices and educational institutions for three days from August 13 to 15, the BJP district-level office bearers distributed flags across the city.

Students win medals

Students trained at Nehru Rifle Academy, Coimbatore, have won various medals at the 47th State-level shooting competition held at Trichy. Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran congratulated the students who have secured four gold, six silver and two bronze medals in the competition, a release said.

Tamil Nadu Shooting Association organised the competition that was held at Trichy Rifle Club from July 24 to 31. The medals were secured on different categories such as Air Pistol, Open Sight Rifle. So far, the Nehru Rifle Academy has trained more than 230 students for shooting sports, said P. Krishnakumar, President of the Academy.

Talent Cycle race held

A talent cycle race was jointly organised by the Nehru Group of Institutions, Coimbatore District Amateur Cycling Association and Kovai Pedallers Cycling club at Kovaipudur, on Sunday.

A total of 500 members participated in the event that was held in various categories. The winners under different categories were rewarded with cash prizes of more than ₹ 1 lakh. The competition was flagged off by D. Senthil Kumar, Commander of fourth division, Tamil Nadu Special Battalion. P. Krishnakumar, CEO & Secretary, Nehru Group of Institutions, presided over the function.