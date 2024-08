The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded safety measures for house surgeons at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Following allegations that a person attempted to molest a woman house surgeon at the CMCH recently, the BJP State secretary A.P. Muruganantham demanded the CMCH administration to take adequate safety measures on its campus for the house surgeons and provide basic facilities such as toilets and resting rooms for them on the campus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.