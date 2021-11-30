BJP demands reduction in fuel price

Members of the ST wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest in front of the Collectorate on Monday demanding reduction in fuel price.

The wing leaders said even after the Central Government had reduced the price of petrol by ₹ 5 and diesel by ₹10, the DMK government had failed to reduce price. This was notwithstanding the promise the DMK had made in its election manifesto.

They also demanded that the government fulfil its promise of giving ₹ 1,000 each to women.

Action sought against VCK man

A. Arputharaj, a postman, demanded action against a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi member and neighbour, who, he said, had been harassing his family and abusing daughters.

In his petition, Mr. Arputharaj, a resident of Thondamuthur, said for the 13 years the VCK member and wife, out on conditional bail in a case of attacking his family, had been harassing his family.

He said he reached out to the Child Protection Committee, which had conducted a thorough investigation into his complaint, and recommended to the Thondamuthur police to act on the complaint. The police failed to act, Mr. Arputharaj alleged.

Using his political clout, the VCK member was now attempting to have the police register a case against his wife, a government employee and him, he further said and sought relief from the district administration.