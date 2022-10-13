BJP demands immediate steps to re-open Thudiyalur Co-operative Agricultural Society

BJP’s Kisan Morcha, on October 13, 2022, has urged the Chief Minister to re-open the agricultural inputs manufacturing facility at the Thudialur Agricutural Co-operative Society (TUCAS). | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)‘s Kisan Morcha State President G.K. Nagaraj has demanded immediate steps to re-open the Thudiyalur Co-operative Agricultural Society (TUCAS) and has written a letter to the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in this connection.

Mr. Nagaraj contended that Agricultural Joint Director’s office in Coimbatore has issued an order to close down TUCAS thus affecting the 20,000 tonnes of fertilisers that was hitherto produced by TUCAS. The order cleverly cites an Union Government order as the basis for the closure of TUCAS. The move is aimed at promoting private agricultural inputs manufacturing companies.

TUCAS, founded in 1955, had sold agricultural inputs worth ₹324.7 crores in 2021-2022 and has planned to increase the target to ₹450 crores. In the name of Asoka, the TUCAS had supplied agricultural inputs to 500 co-operative societies thereby benefitting 10 lakh farmers in the region. In the inspections by Central Government agencies, 33.99 tonnes of super phospate that was in the custody of TUCAS was found to be of good quality.

At this juncture, citing a Union Government order, the decision of Tamil Nadu Government to close down TUCAS would only pave the way for private agricultural input companies to flourish in the State. State should enlighten the Union Government on the services rendered by TUCAS and enable TUCAS to function as usual. In the event of any further delay in re-opening of TUCAS, the BJP’s Kisan Morcha would consolidate the farmers in the region and stage an agitation.