BJP demands cancellation of parole for Al Umma chief Basha

BJP Coimbatore Urban District president R. Nandhakumar petitioned Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan on Saturday demanding the cancellation of parole granted to Al-Umma chief S.A. Basha, who was convicted in the 1998 serial bomb blasts case. In his petition, he accused Basha of speaking to the media in violation of parole orders. A video was doing the rounds on social media platforms where Basha said that he was out in parole and spoke about the organisations that helped the public during cyclone Nivar.
Police sources said that the 73-year-old Basha was granted parole from November 25 to December 9 and that he cannot leave his residence during this period. He is serving life imprisonment at the Coimbatore Central Prison for his involvement in the Coimbatore serial blasts in 1998.
