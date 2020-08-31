BJP demands action sought against temple official for alleged irregularities

ERODE

31 August 2020 06:25 IST

Stating that the executive officer of a temple was allegedly involved in irregularities, members of the Erode South District BJP urged the district administration to initiate action against him.

In their petition submitted to officials at the Collectorate on Friday, they said that the officer at Arulmigu Magudeswarar Temple at Kodumudi and Vengambur Arulmigu Varadaraja Perumal Temple had prepared fake expenditure bills and had swindled ₹ 3 crore. The Commissioner had ordered an inquiry and a team led by an Assistant Commissioner was conducting inquiry now. The petition said that a few officials were also part of the scandal and only a proper inquiry would bring out the truth. The petition said that since the money involved was huge, inquiry should be conducted in temples where the executive officer had worked earlier.

The petition also demanded stringent action against temple officials who were involved in irregularities and the officials for supporting them.

