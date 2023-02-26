BJP demands action against illegal transport of sand to Kerala from T.N.

February 26, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

The State government should take action in 20 days to stop illegal movement of sand and gravel to Kerala from Tamil Nadu. If not, the BJP cadre will stop such trucks at the checkpost, said K. Annamalai, State president of Bharatiya Janata Party here on Sunday.

Speaking at a protest at Kinathukadavu against “excess mining” he said, if the State does not take action against “excess” mining, areas such as Pollachi and Kinathukadavu may experience natural disasters such as earthquakes.

He alleged that mining in stone quarries in the last two years has gone to 150-220 feet in these areas. “They are exploiting both stone and soil in areas such as Kinathukadavu and Pollachi. Due to this, the water sources will be hit. This should be stopped immediately,” he said.

“The government sees ₹1.8 lakh crore annual revenue, of which, ₹9,000 crore is earned through mineral resources. If 12,000 units of sand and gravel is taken in a truck, tax is paid only for 3,000 units. About 1,500 trucks go to Kerala every day, taking sand and gravel and Tamil Nadu is losing revenue. We are giving the State government 20 days. If action is not taken, on the 21st day, the trucks to Kerala will be stopped at the checkpost. BJP volunteers will work in three shifts at the checkposts,” he said.

BJP Coimbatore South District president Vasantha Rajan led the demonstration, and several leaders including BJP State general secretary A.P. Muruganandam, farmers’ wing president G.K. Nagaraj were present.

On the Erode (East) byelection, he said earlier in the day there are over 500 poll code violation complaints and political parties have spent nearly ₹20,000 on each voter.

He told reporters that with “this drama”, Tamil Nadu is taking a backstep in development politics and other States are moving forward. If the situation continues, economy of States such as Uttar Pradesh will be bigger than that of Tamil Nadu in five years. The people of Tamil Nadu should question, if they should support and vote for such politics. Such practices are keeping good people away from politics, he said.