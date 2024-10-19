BJP creating row over State Anthem to overshadow government’s successful handling of Chennai rain, alleges Minister

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy has alleged that the BJP created the State Anthem issue to overshadow the DMK government’s successful handling of the Chennai rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating in a private job fair at Thindal in Erode on Saturday, the Minister responded to a query on the missing line from the State Anthem at the Governor’s function. He said people holding highest offices should not allegedly become the reason for such issues.

Denying the claims of Union Minister L. Murugan that the DMK was diverting the flood issue through the State Anthem row, Mr. Muthusamy said that due to the steps taken by the Chief Minister, people were not affected by the flood in Chennai. “We claim that as the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the Ministers performed well in the flood issue, they (BJP) allegedly removed a line from the State Anthem to divert us towards that. But, we will handle both the matters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor did not praise the DMK government for handling the flood issue. He just said what the DMK government did, the Minister added.

Stating that private job fairs provided jobs to over 7,000 youths in Erode district, Mr. Muthusamy said that after the DMK came to power, the first job fair was conducted on December 27, 2021, in Erode district. Till now, 13 such fairs were conducted and 7,870 people got job opportunities in Erode district alone.

In the fair held on Saturday, 234 companies registered to participate. Around 3,400 youths participated in the camp.

Regarding the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme, the Minister said of the total 1,045 ponds, water was taken to most of the tanks and 125 ponds at the tail end were yet to receive water due to feeder line damage. Steps had been taken to pump the surplus water to all the tanks.

The Perundurai Sipcot issue was there for the past 30 years and steps were being taken to prevent groundwater pollution. The Chief Minister allocated ₹40 crore for setting up a sewage treatment plant in Perundurai. The tender for that would be finalised before November 13, the Minister added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.