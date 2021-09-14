BJP councillors walk out of council meeting

Coimbatore

14 September 2021 00:07 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party councillors in the Coimbatore District Panchayat staged a protest at the Collectorate after walking out of the Council meeting on Monday, condemning the delay in placing the portraits of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Council Hall.

Ward 8 Councillor M. Gopalsamy said he and his party colleague, Ward 1 Councillor Sangeetha, had demanded in the last Council meeting of August 17 that the portraits of the President and Prime Minister be placed alongside those of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and incumbent Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. They had made this demand because the Panchayat got the majority of its funding from the Central Government for various schemes.

At the time of placing the demand, they had said that it should be done before the next Council meeting in September.

But when they went to the Council meeting on Monday, they found that their demand was not met.

Therefore, they staged a walkout and a protest to condemn the delay in placing the portraits.

The protest ended after a Revenue Department official assured them of considering their demand in a week, Mr. Gopalsamy said.