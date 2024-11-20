BJP cornering AIADMK to bring it back into its fold, says Thol Thirumavalavan

The BJP is manoeuvring to isolate the AIADMK and push it to a corner so that the party would be left with no option but to join its former ally, alleged VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday. It remains to be seen whether the AIADMK would go with the BJP or remain independent to safeguard its identity, he added.

Addressing the media during the wedding of a party functionary in Krishnagiri on Tuesday night, Mr. Thirumavalavan accused the BJP of deliberately obstructing the AIADMK’s initiatives to push the party into a corner.

The Lok Sabha MP expressed confidence in the strength of the DMK-led alliance, stating, “Regardless of the number of fronts in the fray, the DMK alliance will secure a decisive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.”

