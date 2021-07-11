BJP condemns DMK government

The Coimbatore urban district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has condemned the DMK government for going slow on the implementation of various Central government schemes and vaccine distribution.

A resolution passed at the unit’s executive committee meeting urged the Coimbatore Corporation to take steps to clean the water bodies, install sewage treatment plants in the tanks it had taken up for development under Smart Cities Mission. It asked the police to take steps to prevent youth from getting addicted to drugs and set up a rehabilitation centre.

The other resolutions the party passed included repairing dysfunctional CCTV cameras in public place, early completion of bridges across railway crossings in the district, 50% reduction in school fee for the 2021-22 academic year as only online classes were held and regularisation of employment of conservancy workers on contract.