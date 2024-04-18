BJP complains of cash distribution to voters in Coimbatore

April 18, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) submitted a complaint to Coimbatore Returning Officer Kranthi Kumar Pati on Thursday alleging distribution of cash to voters by the DMK and the AIADMK.

BJP Coimbatore district secretary Ramesh told presspersons that DMK was distributing cash to voters for the last three days at several places in the district, especially Vadavalli, Thudiyalur, Mettupalayam, and Gandhipuram. Cash was distributed by inviting people saying free food was served at a godown on Edayarpalayam - Koundampalayam road, he alleged.

However, if complaints were given to the officials and the police, the party people wento away from the cash distributing points before the official arrived at the location. The officials and the police were acting in a biased manner, he alleged.

Mr. Ramesh alleged that the DMK and AIADMK were using people from other districts to distribute cash from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 a vote and they were even taking away the election voter ID of those not in town, he claimed.