Exploring legal options, says BJP functionary on court directive on land-encroachment case

September 30, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Coimbatore district unit president Balaji Uttama Ramasamy against whom the Madras High Court directed initiation of criminal action for encroaching on a 45.82-acre land parcel together with Singanallur AIADMK MLA K.R. Jayaram, his business partner, in prime city area, said on Saturday that he was exploring legal options.

The land had been categorised as ‘surplus’ by the Revenue Department as per official records.

Acting on two writ petitions filed in 2018, the High Court has ordered that criminal action should be taken against Mr. Ramasamy and Mr. Jayaram, and that residents of households in the plots they had sold in the ‘encroached land’ must be evicted within four weeks. The Court had also instructed that an inquiry report be submitted.

The Revenue Department had reportedly declared the 45.82-acre area along Codissia-Vilankurichi road as ‘Surplus land in 1998 and uploaded the same in the documents.

The land parcel had been recovered from a private group under Land Reforms Act. The High Court had subsequently dismissed an appeal by the private entity for grant of title deed.

The Revenue Department had, earlier this month, put up a notice board describing its ownership of the land.

On further scrutiny, it had emerged that Mr. Balaji Uttama Ramasamy and Mr. Jayaram had encroached on the recovered land and sold plots at substantial rates to buyers, implying illegal conversion of the land in their name during 2014. The current guideline value of the land is estimated to be ₹229 crore, and the market value of several houses constructed on the encroached portions is stated to be much higher.