BJP Coimbatore president arrested for derogatory remarks against Periyar, A. Raja 

BJP Coimbatore president Balaji Uthamaramasamy being taken for judicial remand on Wednesday. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

BJP Coimbatore president Balaji Uthamaramasamy was arrested on Wednesday on charges of making derogatory remarks against social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and DMK Nilgiris MP A. Raja.

Mr. Uthamaramasamy was accused of making defamatory remarks against Mr. Periyar and Mr. Raja during a protest of the Hindu Munnani at Peelamedu in Coimbatore on Sunday which was organised to condemn the Nilgiris MP for his alleged disrespectful comments on Hinduism citing the Manusmriti.

On Tuesday, the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam had lodged a complaint at the Peelamedu police station, seeking action against Mr. Uthamaramasamy.

Mr. Uthamaramasamy was brought to the Peelamedu police station on Wednesday morning for questioning. BJP supporters thronged the station premises and Avinashi Road. The police detained and removed cadre who attempted a road blockade.

A senior officer from Coimbatore City Police said Mr. Uthamaramasamy was arrested for offences under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Uthamaramasamy was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for medical examination after which the police produced him before a magistrate. He was remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.

Before being escorted to the prison, Mr. Uthamaramasamy told journalists he stands firm on his remarks and will face the police action legally.