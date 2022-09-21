BJP Coimbatore president arrested for derogatory remarks against Periyar, A. Raja 

Balaji Uthamaramasamy was accused of making defamatory remarks against Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and A. Raja during a protest of the Hindu Munnani at Peelamedu in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 21, 2022 11:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Coimbatore president Balaji Uthamaramasamy being taken for judicial remand on Wednesday. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Coimbatore president Balaji Uthamaramasamy was arrested on Wednesday on charges of making derogatory remarks against social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and DMK Nilgiris MP A. Raja.

Mr. Uthamaramasamy was accused of making defamatory remarks against Mr. Periyar and Mr. Raja during a protest of the Hindu Munnani at Peelamedu in Coimbatore on Sunday which was organised to condemn the Nilgiris MP for his alleged disrespectful comments on Hinduism citing the Manusmriti.

On Tuesday, the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam had lodged a complaint at the Peelamedu police station, seeking action against Mr. Uthamaramasamy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Uthamaramasamy was brought to the Peelamedu police station on Wednesday morning for questioning. BJP supporters thronged the station premises and Avinashi Road. The police detained and removed cadre who attempted a road blockade.

A senior officer from Coimbatore City Police said Mr. Uthamaramasamy was arrested for offences under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) of the Indian Penal Code.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Uthamaramasamy was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for medical examination after which the police produced him before a magistrate. He was remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.

Before being escorted to the prison, Mr. Uthamaramasamy told journalists he stands firm on his remarks and will face the police action legally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
state politics
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app