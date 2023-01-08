BJP celebrates Pongal festival in Salem

January 08, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Salem

On behalf of the Salem urban and district units of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pongal festival was celebrated here on Sunday.

The festival was celebrated at all the unions and zones. At a function held at Meyyanur in Suramangalam zonal, BJP State vice-president K.P. Ramalingam inaugurated the traditional games.

Mr. Ramalingam told reporters that Pongal festival was celebrated across the State on behalf of the party. To celebrate India taking over the presidency of the G20, various competitions were conducted.