BJP candidates’ list will be released soon, says Union Minister L. Murugan

March 10, 2024 - Namakkal

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying L. Murugan said here on Sunday that the BJP’s list of candidates for Tamil Nadu would be released soon.

The Minister told reporters the BJP was receiving views from one crore people and preparing a vision document for Tamil Nadu.

He alleged that people knew the DMK as a corrupt and dynasty party. But, added to that name, DMK had become a drug trafficking party. A former DMK functionary was arrested for trafficking 3,000 kg of drugs. The DMK had not brought any development projects or infrastructure to the State, he said.

The BJP had grown in Tamil Nadu and support for the party was increasing. In the upcoming Parliamentary elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win Namakkal constituency, he said.

Responding to a question about drug trafficking that took place in Gujarat, Mr. Murugan said the Union Government was preventing drug trafficking strongly. Due to the monitoring of the Gujarat police and Narcotics Control Bureau, the drug trafficking was busted and functionaries of the DMK and Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, who are part of the INDIA alliance, were involved, he alleged.

The drugs were coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and other countries. This issue came to light because of the Gujarat police and NCB, Mr. Murugan added.

