BJP candidate accused of distributing gift set with rosary, candles to lure Christian voters

A gift set with rosary and candles which is allegedly being distributed by a BJP candidate to lure Christian voters in ward number 8 of Karumathampatti municipality in Coimbatore district.

A BJP candidate contesting in Karumathampatti Municipality is accused of distributing gift sets with rosary and candles to lure Christian voters.

Sources from Karumthampatti said that Christian voters from ward 8 of the municipality received the gift sets with rosary and candles. A plate in the gifts set had a sticker seeking vote for Periasamy, a BJP candidate.

They said that BJP supporters distributed the gift among Christian voters in the ward.

Karumathampatti municipality is facing the first urban local body election after being upgraded from a town panchayat to a municipality.

Out of the 27 wards in the local body, the BJP has fielded its candidates in 10 wards.

Home to the Basilica of Our Lady of Holy Rosary, the municipality has a prominent number of Christian voters.

The sources added that the distribution of religious articles such as rosary and candles could be a move to please the Christian voters, especially when the BJP is accused of acting against the sentiments of religious minorities.

An official from the election flying squad covering the ward said that it will look into the alleged distribution of gift sets containing religious articles.