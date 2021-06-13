Coimbatore

BJP cadres protest against opening of liquor outlets

Cadres of Bharatiya Janata Party protested in front of their residences here on Sunday condemning the State government for permitting opening of Tasmac outlets from Monday.

The party cadres protested against the move holding party flags and placards condemning the State government decision. The protesters raised slogans condemning the State and demanded that the government withdraw the move. The protesters complained that while educational institutions, temples and various businesses remained closed, Tasmac outlets alone were allowed to function.


