BJP cadre stage protest in Coimbatore over removal of Modi’s photograph in panchayat office

April 25, 2022 15:24 IST

They want PM’s photograph reinstalled and action against DMK councillor, worker

Around 400 Bharatiya Janata Party cadre, led by State treasurer S.R. Seghar and Coimbatore south district president K. Vasantharajan, staged a protest in front of the Collectorate on Monday condemning the removal of Prime Minister’s photograph in Vellalore town panchayat office a few days ago.

Mr. Seghar said his party workers staged the protest after submitting a petition to the Collector demanding that Prime Minister’s photograph be reinstalled in the town panchayat office.

In his petition, Mr. Vasantharajan said the district administration should initiate a move to place the Prime Minister’s photographs in all local body offices in the district or let the BJP workers do it.

The second demand was for registration of a case against DMK councillor Kanagaraj and its worker Kannan.

The BJP had approached the town panchayat executive officer for placing the Prime Minister’s photograph and only on the officer’s permission did they hang it in his room, it said.

It was quite unfortunate the DMK councillor and worker removed the photograph and flung it out.

At the protest the BJP cadre shouted slogans condemning the DMK and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.