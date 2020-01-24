BJP cadre arrested while taking out Lord Ram procession

Cadres of the Bharatiya Janata Party took out a procession here on Friday in honour of Lord Ram, in connection with the 1971 event organised by Periyar. They were, however, arrested and removed by police at the starting point of the procession.

Nearly 100 cadres had gathered at Shevapet market area, the starting point of the procession. They garlanded a huge portrait of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita and planned to take it in a procession in order to recompense the insult caused by a rally organised by Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar about 50 years ago.

However, according to police, permission was not granted for the procession and the cadres were arrested and removed over 50 of them from the place for conducting it without permission.

Victory slogans

Former BJP State president K.N. Lakshmanan inaugurated the rally. He told presspersons that “About 50 years ago, Lord Ram was insulted in a rally organised by Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar. Today, we organised this rally to wipe out that insult and started a procession garlanding Lord Ram. We raised victory slogans in this procession.”

BJP district president R.P. Gopinath said “The procession was organised in honour of Lord Ram and we had planned to start it from the same place where the 1971 rally was conducted . A similar event would be organised in a grand manner in the coming months.”