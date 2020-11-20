BJP aspires to come to power in TN, says Vanathi Srinivasan

BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan said on Friday that her party aspires to come to power in Tamil Nadu, while also asserting that its alliance with the ruling AIADMK continues to be strong.
“Every party will aspire to come to power one day. BJP has that aspiration too,” she told mediapersons at the Coimbatore International Airport. She also stressed that there are no changes in the AIADMK-BJP alliance and that it remains “strong and well.” BJP’s national leadership will announce the seat-sharing details for the upcoming Assembly elections, she said.
The Vetrivel Yatra led by BJP state president L. Murugan will come to Coimbatore and Tiruppur on Sunday. The yatra is being conducted not just to strengthen the BJP in the State but also for Tamil culture, she claimed.
Ms. Srinivasan arrived at Coimbatore on Friday after taking charge as the national president of the BJP Mahila Morcha in New Delhi and was welcomed by party leaders and functionaries at the airport.
