GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP announces 100 promises for Coimbatore

April 12, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai, Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu president and Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency candidate, releasing the manifesto for the constituency on Friday.

K. Annamalai, Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu president and Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency candidate, releasing the manifesto for the constituency on Friday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced 100 promises for Coimbatore constituency that will be fulfilled in 500 days.

The party’s national women’s wing president Vanathi Srinivasan released on Friday the manifesto that was received by 12 people representing different sectors.

K. Annamalai, the party’s Coimbatore constituency candidate, told the media that some of the important promises were expansion of Coimbatore airport, the metro rail project, establishment of IIM - Coimbatore, implementation of the Anamalai - Nallar scheme, revival of rivers, establishment of branches of NIA and NCB in Coimbatore, reintroducing the Powertex scheme for power loom units with increased subsidies, bringing in a semiconductor industry, establishing a training centre of the Sports Authority of India, a national institute of aging, and rail services to important pilgrimage centres.

He said that efforts would be taken to encourage the power loom units go in for solar energy and an automotive corridor will be set up for Coimbatore. A textile park will be set up at Somanur, he added.

Earlier, speaking at the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, he said the cotton problem faced by the textile industry will be addressed within a year and yarn banks will be set up.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / bjp

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.