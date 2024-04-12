BJP announces 100 promises for Coimbatore

April 12, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced 100 promises for Coimbatore constituency that will be fulfilled in 500 days.

The party’s national women’s wing president Vanathi Srinivasan released on Friday the manifesto that was received by 12 people representing different sectors.

K. Annamalai, the party’s Coimbatore constituency candidate, told the media that some of the important promises were expansion of Coimbatore airport, the metro rail project, establishment of IIM - Coimbatore, implementation of the Anamalai - Nallar scheme, revival of rivers, establishment of branches of NIA and NCB in Coimbatore, reintroducing the Powertex scheme for power loom units with increased subsidies, bringing in a semiconductor industry, establishing a training centre of the Sports Authority of India, a national institute of aging, and rail services to important pilgrimage centres.

He said that efforts would be taken to encourage the power loom units go in for solar energy and an automotive corridor will be set up for Coimbatore. A textile park will be set up at Somanur, he added.

Earlier, speaking at the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, he said the cotton problem faced by the textile industry will be addressed within a year and yarn banks will be set up.