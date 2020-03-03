BJP, allied organisations begin pro-CAA dharna

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and various Hindu organisations have begun a dharna on Dr. Nanjappa Road here in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Monday.

Hundreds of people took part in the dharna in front of Hotel Tamil Nadu which began with a bhajan. S.R. Sekar, State treasurer of BJP in Tamil Nadu, was among leaders who took part in the dharna. Participants held placards in support of CAA, NPR and NRC.

Tension prevailed at the dharna venue around 4.15 p.m. as a group of protesters questioned an autorickshaw driver named Shahul Hameed and pushed him, suspecting him of photographing the arrangements. After informed by Hameed, a group of men came to the spot for his support and they had arguments with the protesters. After deploying policemen in large numbers, senior officers held talks with the two groups and pacified them. Hameed later lodged a complaint with the police accusing the protesters of assaulting him.

Meeting

Meanwhile, members of various political parties and organisations opposing CAA, NPR and NRC held a meeting late on Monday to discuss why the Coimbatore City Police allowed the BJP and allied organisations to stage dharna at the busy part of the city, claiming that there was no precedence in giving permission for protests at the place.

Many leaders, who took part in the meeting, reportedly wanted to stage an anti-CAA dharna at the same place.

They decided to petition the District Collector and Police Commissioner on this issue on Tuesday.