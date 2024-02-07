BJP acting against welfare of the people: Seeman

February 07, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - SALEM

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Wednesday said youngsters should come together to remove the BJP-led Central government that is acting against the welfare of the people and privatising the country’s resources.

Mr. Seeman appeared in the court in a case registered against him by Salem city police in 2017 on charges of sedition and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.

Addressing media persons, he said 850 Tamil fishermen were killed and over 100 boats were seized by the Sri Lankan navy. He remarked that he wanted to know the purpose of the Indian Navy if it could not protect the country’s fishermen. “Like police force and home guards, I said I will form Neithal Padai. But, a case was registered against me for this,” he said.

Mr. Seeman said searches conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials at his party functionary’s house was an intimidation tactic, but the party is unfazed.

According to Mr. Seeman, the BJP government has done nothing for the people in the past decade except privatise all resources. “If they can control Chandrayaan missions from Earth, why can’t they control electronic voting machines from a room,” he asked, advocating for a ballot system to replace the current practice of EVMS.

The leader said his party failed to get Muslim votes in the past election because the DMK kept repeating that Naam Tamilar Katchi was the B team of the BJP. “Now Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is saying that BJP is nothing in the State. The recent NIA searches have also made it clear that we are not the B team,” he added.