BJP accuses Stalin of politicising suicides

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president and Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin is politicising suicides in the State, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, on Saturday.

“By voicing his opinion on suicides in a few institutions and remaining silent on others, Mr. Stalin is politicising suicides. For somebody who often quotes the Thirukural couplet ‘pirapokkum ella uyirkkum’, this is quite unfortunate," BJP’s State General Secretary Vanathi Srinivasan told press persons. “Commenting on suicides after looking at the victim’s caste or religious background does not bode well for polity or society,” she said.

She urged the government to pass an order mandating educational institutions to not only look after the physical well being but also the mental health of students.

In response to a question on Coimbatore-resident Rajeswari losing her left leg in an accident caused by a falling AIADMK flag pole, the BJP leader said the State Government should come forward to compensate the family for medical expenses, provide financial assistance, and also ensure that they get justice.

There was a political vacuum in the State, she replied in response to a question. “The BJP believes that after the death of two leaders (Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi) no leader has been able to fill their shoes and therefore a vacuum existed. And saying that no vacuum existed is the opinion of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami."

On the steps the party is taking to face the local body elections, Ms. Srinivasan said the veil of false propaganda that the Opposition launched against her party in the run up to the Parliamentary elections was being removed as people had started realising the truth about the BJP. The party would win many seats in local bodies, she added.

In response to a question on the Pollachi sexual assault case, she said the mere quashing of detention under the Goondas Act of the two accused did not mean that the case had weakened. She appealed to the government to expedite the investigation to ensure timely delivery of justice.