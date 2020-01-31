BIT team develops robot to save people from drowning

Director of Fire and Rescue Services C. Sylendra Babu on Friday inspected the demonstration of a Maritime Rescue Robot designed and developed by students of Bannariamman Institute of Technology, at Kodiveri Anicut, that helps rescue people from drowning.

The robot is designed using PVC pipes and works on radio frequency signals. It has a five-hour capacity and carry weight up to 80 kg. A department staff operated the robot to test its efficacy in saving a person from drowning.

Mr. Babu felicitated the student’s team comprising K.A. Yuvanshankar, V. Santhiya, K. Darshini, Indhra Priyadharshini, S. Maishreei and R. Ramya, who designed the robot under the guidance of the engineering lab trainers Nandakumar and Selvamuthukumaran.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Babu presided over a training programme for fire and rescue services personnel, forest personnel and volunteers who will be instrumental in preventing forest fire during summer. He said the personnel were trained in controlling fires in forests and added that necessary gadgets were available. S. Vijayasekar, Joint Director (Western Region), Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, K.V.A. Naidu, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division, were present.

Tackling forest fire

Later, Mr. Babu visited a biological farm where a demonstration to control fire was carried out.

Officials of the Fire and Rescue Services Department said college students and volunteers were also trained in controlling forest fire and their services would be utilised when needed.