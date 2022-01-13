BIS seizes jewellery with fake ISI mark in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

13 January 2022

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) officials conducted raids at two locations here on Wednesday that were placing spurious hallmark on gold articles.

Meenkashi Ganesan, head of BIS, Coimbatore branch, said in a press release that the two centres - on Raja Street and Karuppaiah Street - were hallmarking gold articles spuriously. They did not have licence to hallmark gold articles.

Gold jewellery with marking as per the old hallmarking system and duplicate hallmark were recovered from both the locations. The value of the seized articles is estimated to be ₹ 11 lakh. The BIS is taking action against the offenders under the BIS Act.

Ms. Ganesan urged the public to look for hallmark as per the new system in all jewellery and gold articles. Centres without BIS licence cannot take up hallmarking or assaying activities. The public can share details of such unauthorised centres to : BIS, Kovai Towers, 44, Dr. Balasundaram Road, Coimbatore - 641018. Telephone: 0422- 2240141, 2249016, or 2245984. Email: cbto@bis.gov.in