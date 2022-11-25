BIS seizes electric toys without ISI mark in Salem

November 25, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Coimbatore branch, on Thursday seized electric toys without ISI mark kept for sale in a shop.

Acting on a tip-off, the BIS officials led by Coimbatore BIS Joint Director S. Nagavalli and Assistant Director K. Kavin raided a shop on Jothi Theatre Main Road in Ammapet and seized electric toys without the standard ISI mark. Action is being initiated against the offender under Sections 17 and 29 of the BIS Act, 2016.

The offence is punishable with imprisonment for a term that may extend up to two years or a fine of ₹2 lakh.

In a release, Senior Director and Head of BIS, Coimbatore branch, V. Gopinath cautioned the public and said any information regarding the genuineness of ISI mark on consumer products such as cookers, LPG stoves, cement, steel, electrical cables and packaged drinking water could be verified by feeding the BIS licence number in BIS CARE mobile application available in Google Play Store.

Such information may also be sent to BIS, no.44, Dr. Balasundaram Road, Kovai Towers, 5th Floor, Coimbatore- 641018 or through 0422-2240141, 2249016, 2245984 and mail at hcbto@bis.gov.in, Mr. Gopinath added.

