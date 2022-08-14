BIS organises writing competition at Govt school in SS Kulam

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 14, 2022 20:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Standards Club, organised a written competition at Government Higher Secondary School in SS Kulam block of Coimbatore district recently. The contest was for Classes IX, X, XI and XII.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Club conducted group activities on the theme 'Pencils' and 72 students took part.

The Standards Club is an initiative by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for conducting programmes for students.

"The values children are exposed to in their formative years get inculcated in their young minds and serve as a force multiplier that has the capacity to transform the future of a nation," BIS said in a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prizes were given to the winners and participants.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app