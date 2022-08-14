BIS organises writing competition at Govt school in SS Kulam

The Standards Club, organised a written competition at Government Higher Secondary School in SS Kulam block of Coimbatore district recently. The contest was for Classes IX, X, XI and XII.

The Club conducted group activities on the theme 'Pencils' and 72 students took part.

The Standards Club is an initiative by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for conducting programmes for students.

"The values children are exposed to in their formative years get inculcated in their young minds and serve as a force multiplier that has the capacity to transform the future of a nation," BIS said in a press release.

Prizes were given to the winners and participants.