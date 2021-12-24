BIS launches mobile app

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has launched a mobile app “BIS Care” for consumers.

A release from BIS said consumers could download the app from the playstore and could verify the authenticity of any product that was certified by the Bureau. It could be water bottles, jewellery, or any other BIS certified product. If it was to verify authenticity of products with ISI mark, consumers should go to “verify licence details” section. If it was for hall marked jewellery, they should go to “verify HUID” section. Consumers could also submit complaints on the app.

The BIS Coimbatore office planned to organise an awareness programme for consumers on Tuesday at Bharathiar University. It was setting up Standards Clubs at schools and colleges and was encouraging students to download the app. All the daily activities of BIS had moved to the app and hence the complaints would be addressed immediately, the release said.

