Birth certificate mandatory for those born on or after Oct. 1, 2023, for passport

October 19, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Birth certificate has been made mandatory for those born on or after October 1, 2023 as proof of date of birth for issuance of passport, a release from K.S. Sathish, Regional Passport Officer, said.

The release asked the general public to abstain from using fraudulent website, and use the Ministry of External Affairs’ official website https//passportindia.gov.in for appointment and passport related information.

The passport applicants are advised to use the digilocker facility for uploading the documents while applying for passport to avoid carrying the originals to the Passport Seva Kendra.