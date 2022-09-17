Birth anniversary of Periyar observed in Erode

Staff Reporter
September 17, 2022 18:17 IST

Collector H. Krishnanunni and Mayor S. Nagarathinam garlanding the statue of ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The 144 th birth anniversary of Dravidar Kazhagam founder ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy was observed in Erode district with Collector H. Krishnanunni and political party functionaries garlanding his statue on Saturday.

The birth anniversary was being observed as Day of Social Justice. At the Collectorate, Mr. Krishnanunni administered the pledge to employees to follow the principles of self-respect, brotherhood, equality and social justice.

Mr. Krishnanunni garlanded the statue of the leader at the Periyar – Anna Memorial in the city in the presence of Mayor S. Nagarathinam, MPs Anthiyur P. Selvaraj and A. Ganeshamurthi, chairman of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Kurinji N. Sivakumar, Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj and District Revenue officer S. Santhoshini Chandra. Also, functionaries of various political parties garlanded the statue.

The Corporation had also decided to place the portrait of Periyar at the council hall and passed a resolution recently. Hence, the portrait was installed at the hall that was opened by the Mayor in the presence of Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj and Corporation Commissioner K. Selvaraj.

A social activist and founder of the social movement, he was born in Erode on September, 17, 1879 and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had last year announced that the birth anniversary of the social reformer would be observed as ‘Day of Social Justice’ every year.

