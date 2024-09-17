GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Birth anniversary of Periyar observed in Erode and Salem

Published - September 17, 2024 06:59 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan (left) and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (right) garlanding the bust of ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy on his 146th birth anniversary in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan (left) and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (right) garlanding the bust of ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy on his 146th birth anniversary in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 146th birth anniversary of Dravidar Kazhagam founder ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy was observed here on Tuesday.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, followed by functionaries of various political parties, garlanded the leader’s bust at the Periyar – Anna Memorial on Periyar Street in the city in the presence of Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan, Corporation Commissioner Narnaware Manish Shankarrao, District Revenue Officer S. Santhakumar, Erode Revenue Divisional Officer M. Sathish Kumar and other officials.

In Salem, AIADMK general secretary and the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palanisamy garlanded the statue near the Collectorate.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had in 2021 announced that the birth anniversary of the social reformer would be observed as ‘Day of Social Justice’ in the State every year.

September 17, 2024

