Birth anniversary of mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujam celebrated in Erode

December 22, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - ERODE

The 135th birth anniversary of renowned mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujam was celebrated by political parties, welfare associations, and the public here on Thursday.

The mathematician was born on December 22, 1887, in his maternal grandmother’s house located between a Sivan temple and its Theppakulam at Azhagar Singh Street in the city. After the family moved to Kumbakonam, the house was sold.

Members of the Erode Urban District Congress Committee led by its zonal president R. Vijayabaskar, district in-charge T. Thiruselvam and district vice-president P. Rajesh Rajappa garlanded the statue of Ramanujam on Kanitha Medai Ramanujar Street and recalled his contributions to the world.

Likewise, members of Erode Tax-Payers People Welfare Trust, led by its secretary N. Bharathi, garlanded the statue and paid floral tributes to the mathematician. Members said that their long-pending demand for renaming the street was achieved after the State government renamed Theppakulam Street as Kanitha Medai Ramanujar Street in 2019. They said that as part of honouring the legend, to mark the 125th birth anniversary of the mathematician, the Central government had declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day.

Members of the association wanted a university in the name of the mathematician in Erode, rename the digital library at Sampath Nagar in the name of Ramanujam and establish a mathematical park in his name under the smart city mission in the city.

Likewise, political party cadre, members of various residential associations and the public garlanded the statue on his birth anniversary.