Birth anniversary of Kamaraj celebrated in Erode

MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa distributing free notebooks to students of M.R.G. Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Veerappanchatiram in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Garlanding the statue and distribution of free notebooks to school students marked the 120 th birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj here on Friday.

As a tribute to the leader, the State government had, in 2006, declared that his birthday would be observed as Educational Development Day.

Members of political parties, including MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa along with Congress cadre, garlanded the statue of the former Chief Minister in the city. Later, at a function held at the M.R.G. Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Veerappanchatiram, the MLA distributed free notebooks and study materials to the students. Teachers and students recalled the contributions made by the leader for the development of education in the State.

The day was observed in many educational institutions across the district and prizes were distributed to winners of various competitions held on the occasion.