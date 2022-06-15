Birth anniversary of John Sullivan observed in Ooty

The 234 th birth anniversary of the British administrator who first led an exploratory colonial expedition up the Nilgiris slopes was marked with a small ceremony attended by the Forest Minister here on Wednesday.

According to a press release by the district administration, June 15 th marked the 234 th birth anniversary of John Sullivan, who led a colonial expedition up the Nilgiris slopes in the 1820s.

He was also Coimbatore Collector between 1815 and 1830, the district administration stated.

“He also pioneered the creation of the Ooty Lake,” said Forest Minister, K. Ramachandran, who garlanded a bust of Sullivan, which was inaugurated in Udhagamandalam as part of the bicentenary celebrations by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently.

Later, Nilgiris Collector S.P.Amrith visited the Sullivan memorial in Kannerimukku in Kotagiri, to mark Sullivan’s birth anniversary. Also present at the event in Udhagamandalam was Nilgiris superintendent of police Ashish Rawat, Coonoor Revenue Divisional Officer Geetha Priyadarshini and other officials from the district administration.