Birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Kamaraj celebrated in Erode

The 122nd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Kamaraj was celebrated in Erode with political parties garlanding his statue on Monday. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Erode MP K.E. Prakash, Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj and party functionaries garlanded the statue of the former Chief Minister near the GH Roundabout. Erode (East) MLA and Congress senior leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan garlanded the statue and paid tributes. Likewise, functionaries of Naam Tamilar Katchi garlanded the statue and recalled his contributions to the State. The occasion was celebrated in schools and colleges across the district.

