GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Kamaraj celebrated in Erode

Updated - July 15, 2024 06:32 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 06:30 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan paid tributes to former Chief Minister Kamaraj on his 122nd birth anniversary in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan paid tributes to former Chief Minister Kamaraj on his 122nd birth anniversary in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The 122nd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Kamaraj was celebrated in Erode with political parties garlanding his statue on Monday. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Erode MP K.E. Prakash, Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj and party functionaries garlanded the statue of the former Chief Minister near the GH Roundabout. Erode (East) MLA and Congress senior leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan garlanded the statue and paid tributes. Likewise, functionaries of Naam Tamilar Katchi garlanded the statue and recalled his contributions to the State. The occasion was celebrated in schools and colleges across the district.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.